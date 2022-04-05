Critical Survey: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) vs. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 6.33, suggesting that its share price is 533% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lordstown Motors and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -69.13% -59.07% XPeng -23.12% -12.79% -8.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lordstown Motors and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38 XPeng 0 0 12 0 3.00

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $3.93, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. XPeng has a consensus price target of $49.86, indicating a potential upside of 58.79%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($2.29) -1.61 XPeng $3.29 billion 7.66 -$763.12 million ($0.91) -34.51

Lordstown Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lordstown Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XPeng beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.