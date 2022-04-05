Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.67.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $75.57 on Monday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.57.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 421,459 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

