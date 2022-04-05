Cryptex Finance (CTX) Reaches Market Cap of $21.09 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.20 or 0.00015448 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.09 million and approximately $435,437.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00037743 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00107605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,928,661 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

