CryptoZoon (ZOON) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.22 Million

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.06 or 0.07486591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.59 or 0.99857243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00054965 BTC.

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 762,938,700 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

