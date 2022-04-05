CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of CUBE opened at $52.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 63.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in CubeSmart by 13.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

