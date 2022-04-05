Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)
