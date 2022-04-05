Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up to $71.19

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.19, but opened at $72.73. Cutera shares last traded at $72.16, with a volume of 216 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after buying an additional 148,427 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after buying an additional 283,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

