Cyclone Protocol One Day Volume Hits $70,408.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $140.06 or 0.00299204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $70,408.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007392 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00224381 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

