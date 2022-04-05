CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $287.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 55,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 118,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $19,960,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.