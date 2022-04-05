D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 364 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,702,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,711,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $9.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $618.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $547.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

