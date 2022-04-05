D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 117,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,980 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $18,828,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 50,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,296. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

