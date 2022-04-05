D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 11,303 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after purchasing an additional 241,807 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PACCAR by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.