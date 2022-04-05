D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 26,471 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 365,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 645,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 977,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,665,596. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

