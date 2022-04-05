D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.23. 24,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.87. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

