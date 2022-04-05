D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.20% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

DUSA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

