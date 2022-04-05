D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,074 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 662,942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. 42,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,899. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

