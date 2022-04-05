D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Cigna by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,855. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.40.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,143 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.