D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.10 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.86. 3,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

