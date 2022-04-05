D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,085. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.40 and its 200-day moving average is $242.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

