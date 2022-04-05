D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $189.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

