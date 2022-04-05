D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IVOV traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $165.56. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.89. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $176.31.
