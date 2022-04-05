D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.72. 33,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,534. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.75. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

