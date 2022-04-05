D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,564 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,446 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,588. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

