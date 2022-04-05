D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,241 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $59,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.35. 410,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,630,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03. The company has a market cap of $396.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

