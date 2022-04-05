D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 244 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.38. 31,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,016. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

