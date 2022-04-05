D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,974 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,471. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.