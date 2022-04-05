D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 433,580 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 607,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433,580 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

Shares of T traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,135,496. The company has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.