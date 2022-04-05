D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,851 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after acquiring an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 419,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,456,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.87. 45,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

