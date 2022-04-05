D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.69. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 106 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 418.69% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

