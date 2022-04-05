D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

NYSE:DHI opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

