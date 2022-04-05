D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.
NYSE:DHI opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $110.45.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
