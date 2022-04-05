D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $250.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.28), with a volume of 98791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.38).

D4T4 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 319.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65.

In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta acquired 9,000 shares of D4t4 Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,229.51).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

