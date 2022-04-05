Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.
- On Friday, February 25th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.
LivaNova stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,592. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,042,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after buying an additional 91,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in LivaNova by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
