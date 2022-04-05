Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

LivaNova stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,592. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. LivaNova’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,042,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after buying an additional 91,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in LivaNova by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

