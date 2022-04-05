Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Down 7.8%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 37,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,806,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $606.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.
Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.