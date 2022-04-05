Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Down 7.8%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 37,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,806,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

