Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.63 ($63.32).

BN opened at €50.18 ($55.14) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €53.36 and a 200 day moving average of €55.37. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

