Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DANOY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Danone from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,654. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

