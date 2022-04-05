Darktrace (LON:DARK) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.25) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

DARK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 473 ($6.20) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 420.43 ($5.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 418.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 525.96. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.15).

In related news, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.89), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,885,245.90).

Darktrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.