Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $99.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,111,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $69,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.40. 6,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,379. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

