Datamine Price Hits $0.0766 on Major Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Datamine has a total market cap of $241,466.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00304683 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004636 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $760.26 or 0.01652608 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002882 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,151,336 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

