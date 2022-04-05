David E. Dykstra Sells 2,500 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 226,370 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

