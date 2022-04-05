DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.19. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTEA. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

