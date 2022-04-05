Degenerator Hits Market Capitalization of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00281603 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005194 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000728 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.19 or 0.00683307 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.