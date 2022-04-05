Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.40 billion and the lowest is $8.14 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $44.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.72 billion to $46.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.53 billion to $55.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,357,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,313. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

