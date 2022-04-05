Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.40 billion and the lowest is $8.14 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $44.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.72 billion to $46.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.53 billion to $55.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delta Air Lines.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE DAL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,357,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,313. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.
About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)
Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.