Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

DENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Denny’s by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,167,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,681,000 after purchasing an additional 233,884 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 12,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,655. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.