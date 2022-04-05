Desjardins Comments on Dollarama Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.09.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$72.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$52.22 and a 52-week high of C$73.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

