Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,199,000 after buying an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,764,000 after buying an additional 114,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after buying an additional 288,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $118.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $134.97.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

