Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 34.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $83.97.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

