Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,599,000 after acquiring an additional 159,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. Bank of America increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

Shares of HTHT opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -149.70 and a beta of 1.31. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $61.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

