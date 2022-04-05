Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,468 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ventas by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 58.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ventas by 33.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

