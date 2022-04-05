Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 669 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $229.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.99 and its 200-day moving average is $217.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

