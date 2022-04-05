Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,263 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

